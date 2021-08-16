Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ESA's ‘six luminous spots of light’ post intrigues people. Seen share yet?

European Space Agency (ESA)  took to Instagram to share the post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 11:07 AM IST
The image shared by ESA has intrigued people.(Instagram/@europeanspaceagency)

The official Instagram page of European Space Agency (ESA) is a treasure trove for those who love seeing content related to the world outside the Blue Planet. The profile is filled with various kinds of images and videos that often leave people mesmerised. Case in point, their recent ‘six luminous spots of light’ post where they shared images taken by Nasa’s Hubble Space Telescope.

“Clustered at the centre of this image are six luminous spots of light, four of them forming a circle around a central pair. Appearances can be deceiving, however, as this formation is not composed of six individual galaxies, but only three: to be precise, a pair of galaxies and one distant quasar. Hubble data also indicates that there is a seventh spot of light in the very center, which is a rare fifth image of the distant quasar. This rare phenomenon is caused by the presence of two galaxies in the foreground that act as a lens,” they wrote. In the next few lines they explained about the galaxies some more.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared about five hours ago. The share has already gathered more than 9,300 likes, since being posted. It has also accumulated tons of comments from netizens.

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “It’s beautiful,” shared another. Many also shared fire or heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by ESA?

