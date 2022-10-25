European Space Agency shows how astronauts do cleaning in space. Watch

For many people, it's a routine to clean their house every day. They take all the things and meticulously clean everything. And it's not just us doing this; even astronauts in space have to clean up their surroundings. In a recent video uploaded by the Instagram page of the European Space Agency, you can see the routine of astronauts cleaning the area every Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, they first show how the astronauts take out the dust particles from the vents. Second, they can be seen cleaning food stains. Lastly, they use disinfectant wipes to clean the highly touched items.

Take a look at the video uploaded by European Space Agency here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than six lakh times. The video also has 28,000 likes and several comments. Many people were fascinated with their routine cleaning. One person said, "I love these little videos showing us how they live in space. I also love this astronaut; she's so cool and compelling to watch. " Another person said, "I would've honestly thought the dust would all get sucked into air filters." Someone even added, "That makes me feel a bit better about my earth-bound life." "No One can get rid of cleaning duties, not even astronauts in space!!!" added a fourth. What do you think about this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON