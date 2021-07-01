Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ever had trouble with a pressure cooker lid? This video may feel relatable

When it comes to opening or closing the lid of a pressure cooker, the struggle is real for a lot of people. This video posted on Instagram shows just that.
hindustantimes.com
JUL 01, 2021
Vlogger Cajole shared this hilarious video on her Instagram page.

Are you a regular in the kitchen and often cook full-fledged meals for yourself and your family? Or are you someone who finds cooking even two-minute noodles tough? Well regardless of how skilled you are, most people have had issues with one cooking essential - the pressure cooker - and the issue being figuring out how to put on or remove its lid. If you’ve ever struggled with this, here’s a video you may find relatable.

Vlogger Cajole has shared this hilarious video on her Instagram page. The clip opens to show her in the kitchen ready to teach people how to make her style of yellow dal. The recipe video, though, doesn’t quite go as planned.

Watch the funny video below:

Posted on June 11, the video has collected 4,000 likes and several comments. Many shared that they could really relate to the struggle.

“That's the pressure of opening pressure cooker,” posted an individual. “The ‘pressure’ is real!” joked another. “Bull's eye, I too had struggled a lot,” wrote a third. “It's happened with me every time,” shared a fourth.

What do you think about this? Are you also someone who struggles with this?

