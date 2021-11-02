Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ever seen an alligator 'smiling'? Meet Coconut who enjoys a good scrub

The Reptile Zoo has shared a video of an albino alligator named, Coconut, on Instagram.
Coconut the alligator enjoying a scrub at The Reptile Zoo.  (Instagram/@thereptilezoo)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 07:25 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Think of an alligator and one would imagine a scary creature with an even more frightening jaw filled with sharp teeth. Just the thought of it is enough to make one shudder. However, that isn’t what you'll likely feel while watching this video of an alligator.

The Reptile Zoo has shared this clip of an albino gator named, Coconut. What makes the video interesting is how much Coconut seems to love her scrub session. 

In the video, a member from the zoo is seen using a brush to scrub the gator’s body. She mentions that the gator has allergies around her so she gives her a bath followed by the scrub. “Coconut loves her scrubs,” says the caption shared along with the video. 

Watch the clip below:

Posted about a day ago, the video has collected several reactions along with over 57,000 likes - and counting. People shared various comments about Coconut.

“How much fun she's having,” posted an Instagram user. “Wow! For an animal that lacks expression she sure does look HAPPY,” shared another. “I’ve never seen an alligator smile,” added a third. “Omg! She’s so cute!” posted a fourth.

What do you think about this video?

