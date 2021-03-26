Home / Trending / Ever thought why kitties love climbing? This video may enlighten you
Ever thought why kitties love climbing? This video may enlighten you

The video goes on to show several felines perched atop doors, curtain rods and even the ceiling.
The image shows felines climbing and sitting on high places.

Moody, mysterious and sometimes goofy- It’s hard to figure out what goes on inside the mind of a feline. Now this video sheds some light on the seemingly weird behaviours by the kitties like climbing and preferring high places. Even if you’re a cat parent, you may be surprised to know the reason behind their actions. And even if you don’t have a kitty, the entertaining video may leave you smiling.

The video starts with a shot of a perplexed kitty looking out of the window. The video then goes on to show several felines perched atop doors, curtain rods and even the ceiling. Several informative texts can be seen in the clips that inform that cats tend to prefer higher places since their ancestors used to climb high trees to survey the land. Did this information intrigue you too?

Check out the whole video to know more:

Did these goofy cats steal your heart too?

