Ever wondered how dolls are made? Watch viral video

Many of us have played with dolls in our childhood, however, have you ever wondered how they are manufactured? A video going viral on social media shows the process of producing dolls on a mass scale. (Also Read: Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll)

Snapshot of the process through which dolls are made.(Instagram/@Alif Middya)

Instagram user Alif Middya shared this video. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Barbie Dolls making in the factory." The clip opens to show molten liquid being poured into moulds to get the face and body of the dolls. The rest of the process shows how the final product is assembled and eventually packed.

Watch this video of the making of dolls here:

This post was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 14 million times. The share has also garnered several likes and comments. Many people in the comments revealed that they used to play with these dolls in their childhood.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "I love these dolls so much." A second added, "I miss playing with them." A third commented, "My favourite childhood Barbie." "These kinds of dolls are cheap and they aren’t Barbie level. But they are affordable, and they made a lot of childhoods. Whether you all like it or not, these people are heroes. These dolls were displayed in most of the shopping markets," expressed a fourth. A fifth shared, "This is exactly the same doll my mum had in her childhood."

