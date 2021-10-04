Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Ever wondered how elephants ‘kiss’ each other? This video shows the answer
trending

Ever wondered how elephants ‘kiss’ each other? This video shows the answer

Published on Oct 04, 2021 11:59 AM IST
The image shows two baby elephants.(Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)
By Trisha Sengupta

Are you searching for a video to make your Monday brighter? Then here is a video involving elephants that may just do the trick. There is a possibility that the video will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, a Kenya based organization that works for “rescue, rehabilitation and release of orphaned baby elephants," shared the video on their official Twitter handle. “Elephant kisses,” they wrote while sharing the wholesome video.

The clip opens to show two baby elephants kissing each other. Watch the video to find out how they do it.

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 16,000 views an the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 3,000 likes. People posted different comments to express their reactions to the sweet video.

“Save some trunk kisses for me,” wrote a Twitter user. “I would love one,” shared another. “The sweetest thing I've ever seen,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘How to be smart and pretty’: IAF’s incredible pictures wow people

Michelle Obama’s wedding anniversary post for Barack Obama has a sweet twist

Obsessed with Squid Game’s Dalgona Candy? ‘Chef’ cat shows how to make it. Watch

100 robots showcase synchronized cheerleading routine at baseball game in Japan
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP