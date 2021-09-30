Every brownie lover will be disappointed to see this viral pic. Here’s why

Before you proceed further, if you’re a brownie lover, we would like to tell you in advance that what this viral picture shows may just make you feel a tad bit bad. Recently shared on Reddit, the image shows an almost empty big tray with chunks of brownies on the side.

"I am a dishwasher and this is how the bakers cut the brownies and leave the rest,” reads the caption shared along with the image. The original poster, while replying to a comment, also added how they have to throw away the brownies. “Haha yea we have to throw away all food, they won't even allow us to take scraps for our dogs,” they wrote.

Check out the post:

Now, regardless of whether you like brownies, or not, you may still not like to see it getting wasted like that. A lot of Reddit users who resonated with this post expressed similar notions too.

"I mean I understand not having the ends as part of the menu because you want consistency but at least offer a brownie milkshake or homemade ice cream with brownie chunks instead of wasting a third of your product,” wrote a Reddit user. “They left the best part!!!” shared another. “That's. The. Best. Part,” posted a third.

What are your views on this post?

