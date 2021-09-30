Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Every brownie lover will be disappointed to see this viral pic. Here’s why
trending

Every brownie lover will be disappointed to see this viral pic. Here’s why

The viral pic showcasing leftover crumbs of brownie has resonated with many Reddit users. 
By Shreya Garg
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 06:58 PM IST
“I am a dishwasher and this is how the bakers cut the brownies and leave the rest,” reads the caption.

Before you proceed further, if you’re a brownie lover, we would like to tell you in advance that what this viral picture shows may just make you feel a tad bit bad. Recently shared on Reddit, the image shows an almost empty big tray with chunks of brownies on the side.

"I am a dishwasher and this is how the bakers cut the brownies and leave the rest,” reads the caption shared along with the image. The original poster, while replying to a comment, also added how they have to throw away the brownies. “Haha yea we have to throw away all food, they won't even allow us to take scraps for our dogs,” they wrote.

Check out the post:

RELATED STORIES

Now, regardless of whether you like brownies, or not, you may still not like to see it getting wasted like that. A lot of Reddit users who resonated with this post expressed similar notions too.

"I mean I understand not having the ends as part of the menu because you want consistency but at least offer a brownie milkshake or homemade ice cream with brownie chunks instead of wasting a third of your product,” wrote a Reddit user. “They left the best part!!!” shared another. “That's. The. Best. Part,” posted a third.

What are your views on this post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

This lucky chair travelled all the way from Maharashtra to Manchester

Street food vendor offers 20,000 award to finish 10 kg roll within 20 minutes

Zookeeper puts her hand inside mouth of beluga whale. Watch

Florida man fearlessly catches alligator using trash can. Watch viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP