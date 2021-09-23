Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Excited dog interrupts baseball match, viral video amuses people

Minor League Baseball took to Twitter to share the viral video of the dog named Rookie interrupting a baseball match.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 05:21 PM IST
The image shows a dog named Rookie interrupting a baseball match.(Twitter/@MiLB)

Videos showcasing happy dogs often leave people smiling. And, the list also includes the videos that show them interrupting ongoing games. Case in point, this video of an excited dog named Rookie invading a field during a baseball match.

The video is shared on the official Twitter handle of Minor League Baseball. Along with the video they wrote that the dog named Rookie invaded a game between Buffalo Bisons and Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The golden retriever is the bat dog of the baseball team Trenton Thunder.

Take a look at the video that may leave you chuckling:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 6.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

 Minor League Baseball, while replying to their own post, shared another video of Rookie.

“The doggie did nothing wrong,” wrote a Twitter user. “Cut Rookie some slack, he’s usually very good, he just had to show off for all his new friends,” shared another.

“Doggo did nothing wrong. He knew the guys needed a quick break. 12/10, would let run on the field again,” expressed a third. Many shared heart emoticons to show their support for the doggo.

What are your thoughts on the video?

twitter viral video pet dog
