Ex-Goldman Sachs employee on leaving a safe job to launch startup: ‘In India, it’s a family crisis’

An Indian entrepreneur has sparked a discussion online after contrasting how differently people in India and people in the US react when they learn that someone has left a prestigious corporate job to start a company.

Ishaan Godha left Goldman Sachs to work on his own startup.

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Ishaan Godha, co-founder of Obvious AI and Clearlyy.io, shared an X post about how reactions to his decision to leave Goldman Sachs differed dramatically between India and New York.

The San Francisco-based founder said people in Bangalore often questioned why he would leave a prestigious and secure job, while a stranger in New York was more interested in the challenges facing his startup.

‘Leaving a safe job is a family crisis’

Recalling a recent interaction in New York City, Godha said he was explaining his startup to someone at a coffee shop when the stranger interrupted with a direct question.

“What's your bottleneck?” the man asked.

According to Godha, the exchange stood in stark contrast to the reactions he typically receives in India when he mentions that he left Goldman Sachs to start a company.

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{{^usCountry}} “In Bangalore, I tell people I left Goldman Sachs to start a company. The first question is always the same: Why would you leave?’” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In Bangalore, I tell people I left Goldman Sachs to start a company. The first question is always the same: Why would you leave?’” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Godha noted that the stranger did not ask whether quitting was a mistake, whether he was certain about his decision, or whether he had a backup plan. Instead, he asked the Indian entrepreneur what challenges he was facing at his startup.

“Not ‘why.’ Not ‘are you sure.’ Not ‘what's the backup plan,’” he said.

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“In my country, leaving a safe job is a family crisis. In this city, it's the beginning of a conversation,” concluded the founder of Clearlyy.

From Goldman Sachs to startup

The post comes days after Godha reflected on his own entrepreneurial journey while standing outside Goldman Sachs' New York office.

He revealed that when he worked at the firm's Bangalore office four years ago, he often dreamed of one day reaching the iconic New York headquarters.

“Every day I'd think about this building. The New York office. The one you see in movies. I told myself I'd get here someday,” he wrote.

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However, he eventually arrived there through a very different path than the one he had originally imagined.

“Well, here I am. Just not the way I planned.”

Godha said he left Goldman Sachs to build startups, launching Obvious AI and later Clearlyy.io. Along the way, he learned lessons that extended far beyond his corporate experience.

“I left Goldman. Started that’s Obvious AI. Then Clearlyy.io. Built a team, learned how to sell, how to hire, how to fire, how to survive months where nothing works,” he wrote.

He also credited his co-founders, Karan Singh and Utsav Chindalia, for being part of the journey.