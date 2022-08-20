Expectation vs reality: Pet parent shares how it is like to have a cat. Watch

How it feels like to have a cat? Whether you are asking this question or not, this video shared on Instagram is here to give you a glimpse into the life of a pet parent and their interactions with their adorable kitty. Captured in an ‘expectation vs reality’ format, this video may leave you chuckling and saying aww too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the cat named Chip. The video is shared with a funny caption. “Reality of owning cats. What is YOUR life like with cats??” it reads. The clip opens to show a human petting the cat. The scene then quickly changes to capture different antics of the kitty.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about five days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered nearly 25,000 likes and counting. People took to the post’s comments section to share their reactions. Some expressed theirs through laughing out loud emoticons.

“This is where the fun begins,” commented an Instagram user. “My cat is like that. He’s pretty lazy, he just lies around and sleeps often asking for attention by staring at you,” shared another. “It's funny .... Because it's true,” commented a third. “I see no downside,” wrote a fourth.