A hilarious meme based on the 'Eye of fire' on the Gulf of Mexico.(Twitter/@aka_CJ)
A hilarious meme based on the 'Eye of fire' on the Gulf of Mexico.(Twitter/@aka_CJ)
‘Eye of fire’ on Gulf of Mexico sparks hilarious memes on Twitter

  • The accidental gas leak led to several memes on Twitter.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 07:50 PM IST

Bright orange flames were spotted on the Gulf of Mexico early on Friday as an undersea pipeline of a state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos or Pemex experienced a gas leak. The flames were identified as the ‘Eye of fire’ and several netizens shared videos and images of the incident on social media platforms. Tweeple didn’t waste much time to churn out some amusing memes about the situation.

Take a look at the situation that was captured on cam and racked up millions of views on Twitter:

From announcing the rise of Godzilla from the eye of fire to denoting how the phenomenon resembles several relatable situations in one’s life, netizens churned out some hilarious memes that are bound to leave you giggling.

Here are some funny examples:

The rise of the beast

A funny meme about the "Eye of fire" on the Gulf of Mexico.
A funny meme about the "Eye of fire" on the Gulf of Mexico.

Moms to the rescue

Apocalypse incoming?

What’s a meme without some Bollywood twist

“Goes and cries in a corner”

Pemex informed that it took almost five hours to completely douse the fire, according to a report by Reuters. No one was injured during the incident.

What are your thoughts on these memes?

