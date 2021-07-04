‘Eye of fire’ on Gulf of Mexico sparks hilarious memes on Twitter

Bright orange flames were spotted on the Gulf of Mexico early on Friday as an undersea pipeline of a state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos or Pemex experienced a gas leak. The flames were identified as the ‘Eye of fire’ and several netizens shared videos and images of the incident on social media platforms. Tweeple didn’t waste much time to churn out some amusing memes about the situation.

🚨 Sobre el incendio registrado en aguas del Golfo de México, en la Sonda de Campeche, a unos metros de la plataforma Ku-Charly (dentro del Activo Integral de Producción Ku Maloob Zaap)



Tres barcos han apoyado para sofocar las llamas pic.twitter.com/thIOl8PLQo — Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) July 2, 2021

From announcing the rise of Godzilla from the eye of fire to denoting how the phenomenon resembles several relatable situations in one’s life, netizens churned out some hilarious memes that are bound to leave you giggling.

The rise of the beast

A funny meme about the "Eye of fire" on the Gulf of Mexico.

Moms to the rescue

There's only one way to put out that oil fire #GulfofMexico pic.twitter.com/AKF5BEYf0E — pauly casillas (@PaulyPeligroso) July 3, 2021

Apocalypse incoming?

What’s a meme without some Bollywood twist

When Alka Yagnik sang "Paani mein aag lagaayi" I thought it was not possible. But here we are https://t.co/xD29le3MqP — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 3, 2021

“Goes and cries in a corner”

Pemex informed that it took almost five hours to completely douse the fire, according to a report by Reuters. No one was injured during the incident.

