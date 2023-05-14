Fake grass leaves dog utterly confused. Watch

Are you someone who loves watching dog videos? Are you looking for a dog video that can leave you smiling? If your answers to these questions are yes and yes, then here is a video that will leave you very happy. The clip shows a dog getting utterly confused by fake grass. The video shows the dog standing on a sheet of fake grass.(Reddit/@SomeDudeist)

“Wilfred is confused by fake grass,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Reddit. The short video opens to show the dog standing atop a sheet of fake grass. Soon, he uses all his might to dig a hole through it but fails.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the clip has prompted people to post various reactions.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“He just wants to dig a hole,” commented a Reddit user. “For like 5 seconds I thought the fake grass was in their living room inside,” posted another. “Aww, how cute,” added a third. “He's confused, but he's got the spirit,” wrote a fourth.

