Fake grass leaves dog utterly confused. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 14, 2023 10:33 AM IST

A video of involving a dog and fake grass was posted on Reddit. The video has left people chuckling and will make you laugh too.

Are you someone who loves watching dog videos? Are you looking for a dog video that can leave you smiling? If your answers to these questions are yes and yes, then here is a video that will leave you very happy. The clip shows a dog getting utterly confused by fake grass.

The video shows the dog standing on a sheet of fake grass.
The video shows the dog standing on a sheet of fake grass.(Reddit/@SomeDudeist)

“Wilfred is confused by fake grass,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Reddit. The short video opens to show the dog standing atop a sheet of fake grass. Soon, he uses all his might to dig a hole through it but fails.

Take a look at the video:

Wilfred is confused by fake grass
by u/SomeDudeist in AnimalsBeingDerps

The video was posted some XX days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than YY views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also prompted people to post various reactions.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“He just wants to dig a hole,” commented a Reddit user. “For like 5 seconds I thought the fake grass was in their living room inside,” posted another. “Aww, how cute,” added a third. “He's confused, but he's got the spirit,” wrote a fourth.

viral video reddit video dog video
