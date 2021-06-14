Family breaks gender stereotypes, wins netizens' hearts. Here’s how

Humans of Bombay is known for their heartwarming and inspiring stories. This time they posted a reel featuring the Dewda family - a couple and their daughter.

The video highlights how the family is breaking gender stereotypes with a stay-at-home dad and a breadwinning mother.

The reel starts by showing the father expressing how society told him he’s wasting his time at home. He answers that being a parent is a full-time job. He adds that he loves to cook and clean for their daughter, Mishka. As the clip goes on, the mother, Reshma, introduces herself as the financial provider of the family. She expresses how her husband is helping her pursue her dream career.

The video is aptly captioned, “We’re building our family on our own terms!” The clip shows several happy moments of the family and ends with an adorable victory dance. Check out the reel to know how the family takes care of each other just like a team:

Since being shared on June 13, the video has garnered more than 93,000 likes and several comments. Many netizens were left feeling inspired, while others applauded the family.

“We're slowly getting there! More power to this family.” commented one. “The best thing on Instagram today!” mentioned another. “Feels really good to see them breaking stereotypes. More power to this family” expressed a third. “What a gorgeous approach to life!” commented a fourth.

