‘Family fun, under Masai Mara sun’: Sachin Tendulkar shares incredible vacation pics

The awe-inspiring landscapes and remarkable wildlife of Masai Mara always attract countless travellers from all over the world. Among them is Sachin Tendulkar, who visited the place to enjoy a vacation with his family. The ace cricketer also shared a series of pictures from the renowned game reserve that have left people amazed. Sachin Tendulkar shared these pictures from Masai Mara. (Instagram/@sachintendulkar)

“Family fun, under the Masai Mara sun! #MasaiMaraDiaries,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote this sweet caption on Instagram while posting the pictures. Besides posting photos with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar, he also shared beautiful images of wildlife from Masai Mara.

Take a look at the post shared by Sachin Tendulkar:

Why is Masai Mara famous?

Located in Kenya, Masai Mara offers visitors an incredible kaleidoscope of vibrant nature and varied wildlife. Travellers enjoy the exquisite beauty of this place through various safaris.