Home / Trending / ‘Family fun, under Masai Mara sun’: Sachin Tendulkar shares incredible vacation pics

‘Family fun, under Masai Mara sun’: Sachin Tendulkar shares incredible vacation pics

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 27, 2023 03:27 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to share a series of images from his vacation in Kenya's Masai Mara.

The awe-inspiring landscapes and remarkable wildlife of Masai Mara always attract countless travellers from all over the world. Among them is Sachin Tendulkar, who visited the place to enjoy a vacation with his family. The ace cricketer also shared a series of pictures from the renowned game reserve that have left people amazed.

Sachin Tendulkar shared these pictures from Masai Mara. (Instagram/@sachintendulkar)
Sachin Tendulkar shared these pictures from Masai Mara. (Instagram/@sachintendulkar)

“Family fun, under the Masai Mara sun! #MasaiMaraDiaries,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote this sweet caption on Instagram while posting the pictures. Besides posting photos with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar, he also shared beautiful images of wildlife from Masai Mara.

Take a look at the post shared by Sachin Tendulkar:

The post was shared about 20 hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered nearly one million likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the post shared by Sachin Tendulkar:

“Respect button for Sachin sir,” posted an Instagram user. “Amazing,” commented another. “Hakuna Matata,” joined a third. “Wow,” wrote a fourth.

Why is Masai Mara famous?

Located in Kenya, Masai Mara offers visitors an incredible kaleidoscope of vibrant nature and varied wildlife. Travellers enjoy the exquisite beauty of this place through various safaris.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sachin tendulkar instagram viral + 1 more
sachin tendulkar instagram viral
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out