Family gets emotional as girl gets accepted to college with scholarship. Watch

It is everyone's dream in life to make their family proud of their achievements. And these emotional moments, if recorded, can serve as some of the sweetest memories in life. Just like this one video that has been shared on Instagram by the page named Good News Correspondent. There is a chance that this emotional video will make you say ‘aww’ and appreciate your family as well.

The video opens to show a girl sitting in front of a computer and checking whether she got into the college of her choice. She had also applied for scholarships in this program and her whole family was anxiously waiting right behind her. But as the video progresses, viewers get to see that she gets her acceptance mail and her family is simply moved to tears as they celebrate her achievement.

The video was uploaded with a detailed caption that reads, “Emotional College Acceptance: "I always knew my little sister would go far, HOW PROUD I AM OF HER! In addition to being accepted to college, she received academic and merit scholarships for her hard work and effort!" Congratulations.” The caption was complete with a few emojis and a hashtag that reads #family.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a little more than 13 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at how emotional and strong a bond this girl has with her family. It has also received more than 16,500 views so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Congrats! I do know what it means! My daughter in God got into college and I am so proud of her! God bless you all.” “You go girl,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Congratulations, now enjoy your well-deserved adventure towards your future accomplishments.”

What are your thoughts on this emotional video?

