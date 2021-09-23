Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Family Guy’s viral vaccination PSA is not just informative but funny too

“Watch the new #FamilyGuy Short! Stewie and Brian travel inside Peter’s body to explain how vaccines work," reads a part of the Family Guy video shared.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 07:06 PM IST
The vaccination PSA showcases characters from Family Guy.(Instagram/@FamilyGuyonFOX)

A short film featuring characters from American animated sitcom Family Guy spreading awareness about coronavirus vaccination has gone viral. Shared on the official Twitter handle dedicated to the show, the video has now won people over. There is a chance that the informative and funny film will amuse you too.

“Watch the new #FamilyGuy Short! Stewie and Brian travel inside Peter’s body to explain how vaccines work. Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines?” reads the caption shared along with the video. The post also contains a link where people can get “most accurate and timely facts”.

The video opens to show Peter’s hesitation about taking a jab. That is when Stewie and Brian travel inside his body to explain how the vaccines work and that too in their usual funny style.

Take a look at the video:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 2.3 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Genius,” wrote a Twitter user. “Love it,” shared another. “Good idea! Well done Mr Seth,” expressed a third. Seth MacFarlane is the creator of the famous show.

Producers of the hit Fox animated series collaborated with non-profit organization Ad Council to create the PSA video.

What are your thoughts on the video?

