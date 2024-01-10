close_game
News / Trending / Family in China gives up living in a flat, opts to stay in a hotel for 11,000 per day. Here’s why

Family in China gives up living in a flat, opts to stay in a hotel for 11,000 per day. Here’s why

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 10, 2024 08:53 PM IST

The hotel provided the family with a long-term rental rate. It is all-inclusive, without any additional fees for parking, heating, water, and electricity.

A family in China gave up living in a flat and has been living in a hotel for over seven months now. Wondering why? Well, to save money while spending the rest of their lives in a hotel.

The family pays 1,000 yuan per day, which is over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,000. (YouTube/@jinchanshipin)
The family pays 1,000 yuan per day, which is over 11,000. (YouTube/@jinchanshipin)

According to the South China Morning Post, the family of eight from the city of Nanyang in the central province of Henan shares a suite with a living room and two small rooms. The family pays 1,000 yuan per day, which is over 11,000.

A video of their hotel suite is going viral on social media platforms. The video shared on YouTube opens to show a few family members standing in a room and enjoying fruits. The room has everything in place - from a sofa set to a TV and other amenities. The video also gives a tour of the suite where the family intends to live for the rest of their lives.

Watch the video here:

“Today is the 229th day of our stay at the hotel. The room costs 1,000 yuan per day. Our family of eight live very well. We feel happy living here, so we plan to live in a hotel for the rest of our lives,” South China Morning Post quoted a member of the family, Mu Xue.

“I never thought this way of living would help save money. I just feel that it makes everything convenient," Mu told Star Video, reports South China Morning Post.

Xue also shared that their rent is a long-term rate provided by the hotel and is all-inclusive, without any additional fees for parking, heating, water, and electricity.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

