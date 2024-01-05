Woman makes her family sign an 'agreement' to reduce their phone usage

An X user took to the micro-blogging platform to share how her relative called Manju Gupta implemented a clever strategy to reduce her family's phone usage. Gupta made an agreement and laid out three terms that her family had to follow. If anyone failed to keep up with these terms, there was even a 'punishment' for them. Agreement made by Manju Gupta. (X/@clownlamba)

Manju Gupta’s niece shared a picture of the agreement on X. The rules were written on a non-judicial stamp paper. The first rule in the agreement was when people wake up, the first thing they have to do is see the sun, instead of their phones. Secondly, she stated, that everyone will eat dinner at the dining table and not keep the phone near them. Lastly, she asked her family, when going to the washroom, not to take their phones.

The deal came with a catch at the end: anyone found to have violated the guidelines on phone usage will lose their access to Swiggy and Zomato for a month.

This post was shared on January 3. Since being shared, it garnered close to five lakh views. The post also has more than 5,800 likes and numerous comments. Many thought that the agreement was hilarious

An individual wrote, "Masi has laid out more terms & conditions than a Mutual Fund."

A second commented, "I love your massi."

"Anything can happen in Gupta families," posted a third.

A fourth added, "Manju aunty be like: Ghar me rehna hai toh system me rehna padega (If you want to live in this house, follow a system.)

A fifth said, "I hope this doesn't become a WhatsApp forward to somehow reach my mother."

"Lovely as long as it is in someone else's family," shared a sixth.