Family surprising 90-year-old grandmother on birthday may leave you teary eyed

Birthday surprises are always wholesome to watch. It is wonderful to see how family and friends of a person come together to plan every little detail and make the birthday memorable for them. Recently, a Twitter user shared a video of a birthday surprise for his 90-year-old grandmother, and it has gone viral.

Twitter user @absolutarvind, whose bio says he is a filmmaker, wrote in the post, "3 years back, it was my Paati's 90th B'day. The entire family from India & around the world decided to land up and surprise Paati. I tricked Paati to come to the location in the guise of wanting to shoot a short film in which she was going to be the lead. My best film yet."

The video begins showing his grandmother sitting on the bench with a newspaper. The filmmaker can be heard giving her instructions to act. After the grandmother's family comes behind her, the film crew asks her to keep her newspaper aside and turn around to order a coffee. Once she sees her family, the 90-year-old is taken aback.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared on February 2. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by 8000 people and has more than one lakh views. Many people have also commented on the video.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

An individual in the Twitter comments section said, "Eyes moistened. Missing my mom. She was a Sudoku fan." Another person said, "So so sweet of you and your family to organise this for your Patti - the most amazing 90th birthday gift. " A third person wrote, "Oh my heart!! Weeping to see such joy and love!!

