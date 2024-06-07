Family uses AI to create speech in the voice of ‘best man’ who passed away. Watch groom’s reaction

A beautiful and heartening video from a wedding ceremony has left people teary-eyed. The video shows a family using AI to create a wedding speech in the voice of the best man, who passed away days before the ceremony. The image shows the groom’s reaction to hearing his best man’s voice ,who passed away before his wedding. (Instagram/@mitchhickmanfilms)

An Australia-based wedding videography company shared the video on its Instagram page. “When your best man from above gives a speech on your wedding day. Thanks to AI, which made this possible. In an incredibly touching moment, a best man who passed away too soon still got to share his words at his best friend’s wedding, thanks to a little help from AI. After losing him to illness, his mom made sure he could still be part of the big day. Check out this special speech and see how technology helped keep his memory alive in the most beautiful way,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The video opens to show the groom and the bride at their reception. Soon the voice starts playing and by the end it leaves everyone emotional.

Take a look at the entire video here:

The video was posted last month. Since then, it has accumulated more than 6.6 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also collected close to 38,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“This is so special,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Such a beautiful and heartfelt moment for their families. Hopefully, my fiance and I can do something like this for our wedding, honouring our son who passed,” added another.

“I don’t even know these people, and I am crying,” joined a third.

“Why am I crying? I dont even know these people. This is so incredibly beautiful,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this viral video?