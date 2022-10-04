Fan mails Vir Das to allow him to propose to his love on stage, doesn't show up

Whether a grand affair or an intimate one, proposing the love of life is one memorable moment that people cherish for their lifetime. While many plan the moment at scenic locations, others prefer doing it at concerts, open mics or comedy shows. Comedian Vir Das received one such request through an email from a fan. While the comedian granted him permission and even shared the details, the man ghosted him.

The hilarious incident was shared by the comedian on Twitter. "And then this dude didn't show up for the show…called his name thrice," Vir Das wrote while sharing a screenshot of the e-mail he received. "Irrelevant of everything, the biggest fan! Love you and your work! Was coming to your Winnipeg show and was wondering if you would allow me to propose to my gf at the show! Would be awesome. Love you sir. Thanks for your time," read the content that Vir Das received in the email. Vir Das replied to the mail with a confirmation and wrote, "Be ready when I call your name. It will be about 13 minutes into the show."

And then this dude didn’t show up for the show…called his name thrice.🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bo7erR2NTO — Vir Das (@thevirdas) October 1, 2022

