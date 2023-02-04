Fans asks Shah Rukh Khan out on a date for Valentine’s Day, actor replies

Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Pathaan is a box office hit, and social media users cannot stop sharing posts about it. From praising the actor to sharing their reviews about the movie, people are posting several shares. Amid those, a reply to a tweet by Shah Rukh Khan himself has attracted people's attention. When a fan asked 'King Khan' for a Valentine's Day date, the actor had a witty reply for them.

It all started when SRK shared a post inviting his fans and followers on Twitter to ask him questions. "Oh wow, weekend upon us again. Should be working but have a late call….so thought will catch up with some queries. If u have any. Go ahead #AskSRK ( also no marriage proposals today as I have a cold..just saying ha ha)," he tweeted.

It didn't take long for people to share their questions. One among them asked Shah Rukh Khan, "Not a marriage proposal but can I ask you out on a Valentine's date #AskSRK." It didn't take long for the actor to reply. "I am boring as a date….take some cool guy and watch #Pathaan in a theatre," he tweeted.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, SRK's reply has received close to 2.3 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has also gathered more than 7,400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the reply. Among them is the Twitter user who originally asked Shah Rukh Khan the question.

"But you are the coolest guy I know!! Tysm for making me feel special," the Twitter user shared.

Here's how other Twitter users reacted:

"Haha. You are the coolest person ever. Ok," wrote a Twitter user. "You can never be boring," posted another. "King always king," commented a third.