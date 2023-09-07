Fans review Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan: What’s the verdict?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has finally hit the screens today, September 7. As the clock struck 6 am and the curtains rose in theatres nationwide, eager audiences flocked to catch the first show. Now, as viewers exit the theatres, social media is abuzz with their early impressions and opinions about the film.

Jawan is speculated to break the record of Shah Rukh’s January blockbuster Pathaan.(Screengrab)

While many liked the film and said it ‘deserves more than 5 stars,’ others found it a complete ‘waste of time’. Take a look at the tweets reviewing Jawan below:

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Alongside SRK, the star-studded cast includes Vijay Sethupati, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani in pivotal roles, with Deepika Padukone making a special cameo appearance.

The film features the actor in a double role, portraying both an intelligence officer and a cunning thief. Jawan is a production of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s renowned Red Chillies Entertainment. It is directed by Atlee.

Given the buzz around the film, trade analysts and film industry insiders have predicted a ₹100 crore opening for Jawan. It is also speculated that the film will break the record of Shah Rukh’s January blockbuster Pathaan.

Did you watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan? What are your thoughts on the film?

