Fans start a movement to bring Taylor Swift to India, slammed by netizens

A group of Taylor Swift fans took to the roads of Bangalore and started a movement to bring the singer to India. Since the video of their movement was shared on social media, it did not sit right with netizens.

Snapshot of the fans singing Taylor Swift's songs on road. (Instagram/@Cassy)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip was shared on Instagram by user Cassy. It opens to show fans doing karaoke that blocked an entire road. Even cops had to intervene at one point and ask people to leave. Eventually, the fans relocated to another location and resumed their singing. The clip shows people of all ages joining in the movement. (Also Read: ‘Queen of Halloween’: Taylor Swift dominates top Halloween costume rankings on Google)

Watch the video of Taylor Swift’s fans here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on October 10. Since being posted, it has gone viral with more than eight lakh views. The share also has over one lakh likes and numerous comments. Many people took to the comments section to express their dissatisfaction with the video.

Check out what people are saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, “Tell me that you don't have a life without actually telling me that you don't have a life."

A second added, "The embarrassment I had after watching this."

"Use this energy to make India a better place I bet you don’t even understand her song lyrics, you blocking off the road and there might be a person in emergency ‼️ and you tryna protest for someone who doesn’t even know if your name exists," said another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fourth commented, "You seem to be proud of the fact you blocked off an entire road and disobeyed the cops! Rather selfish, disrespectful, and ridiculous."

A fifth shared, "Time wasting movement."

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!