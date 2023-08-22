Farah Khan asks London cab driver, ‘Lokhandwala chaloge.’ Watch how he reacts

Farah Khan, who is enjoying her vacation in London, recently shared a hilarious video on Instagram that left everyone in splits. In the video, she asked a London taxi driver if he would take her to Lokhandwala. The taxi driver’s witty response to her request has left everyone grinning from ear to ear.

Farah Khan asking for directions from a taxi driver in London. (Instagram/@farahkhankunder)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“From London to Lokhandwala. Thank you @go_london_taxi_tours for the directions,” wrote Farah Khan while sharing a video on Instagram.

The video opens to show Farah Khan, in a green kurta and flared pants, praising the iconic black cabs of London. As the video progresses, she asks the taxi driver, “Bhaisahab, Lokhandwala chaloge?” The driver’s response, delivered with a straight face, had everyone in stitches. He simply pointed in the direction and said, “It’s just that way.” The confused Farah Khan then followed the direction given by the driver.

Watch the entire conversation between Farah Khan and the taxi driver in London below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After watching the video, Malaika Arora couldn’t stop herself from dropping a comment. She wrote, “What about your accent?”

Preity Zinta also reacted to the video and wrote, “Farah, you nut. I love you.”

The reel was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has so far accumulated over four lakh views and still counting. Many also dropped comments on the video.

Here’s how people reacted to this fun-filled video:

An Instagram user wrote, “You have made Lokhandwala world famous.”

“Bahut acchi acting ki hai taxi wale ne [Taxi driver did a good acting],” posted another.

A third commented, “Awww Farah, you’re in my hometown. Enjoy your stay, lovely.”

“One of the best things about London is @farahkhankunder being there!” remarked a fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fifth shared, “Please make more videos. I can’t stop laughing when I watch these. Fabulous @farahkhankunder.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON