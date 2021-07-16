Farah Khan celebrates dog’s birthday with special ‘cake’. Seen viral video yet?

If you are a pet parent or someone who loves exploring the different videos of cats and dogs online, you may be aware of how much the humans love celebrating special days of their furry babies. This post shared by Farah Khan captures such a scenario. It shows the birthday celebrations of her pet shih tzu named Smoochy. Besides being super sweet, the video also has a cake-related twist.

“Our baby @smoochythepoochy turns 1 today.., and the only cake she is allowed is a boiled egg… figure bhi toh maintain karni hain. She brings us such joy and we love her so… she has trained us well,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the post:

The video, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 23,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People shared sweet comments to showcase their reactions to the video.

“So cute!! Happy birthday smoochie poochie,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awww, how cute is that,” shared another. “So adorable,” commented a third. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Farah Khan?