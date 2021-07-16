Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Farah Khan celebrates dog’s birthday with special ‘cake’. Seen viral video yet?
trending

Farah Khan celebrates dog’s birthday with special ‘cake’. Seen viral video yet?

“Our baby @smoochythepoochy turns 1 today," reads a part of the caption shared by Farah Khan.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 12:10 PM IST
The image shows Farah Khan's dog named Smoochy.(Instagram/@arahkhankunder)

If you are a pet parent or someone who loves exploring the different videos of cats and dogs online, you may be aware of how much the humans love celebrating special days of their furry babies. This post shared by Farah Khan captures such a scenario. It shows the birthday celebrations of her pet shih tzu named Smoochy. Besides being super sweet, the video also has a cake-related twist.

“Our baby @smoochythepoochy turns 1 today.., and the only cake she is allowed is a boiled egg… figure bhi toh maintain karni hain. She brings us such joy and we love her so… she has trained us well,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the post:

The video, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 23,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People shared sweet comments to showcase their reactions to the video.

“So cute!! Happy birthday smoochie poochie,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awww, how cute is that,” shared another. “So adorable,” commented a third. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Farah Khan?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farah khan instagram

Related Stories

trending

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon react to Varun Dhawan’s video with his pet dog

PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 08:53 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Farah Khan celebrates dog’s birthday with special ‘cake’. Seen viral video yet?

Sachin Tendulkar posts video showcasing different looks. Which one is the best?

Rescue team untangles an owl and a turtle stuck together in Virginia. Watch

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon react to Varun Dhawan’s video with his pet dog
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP