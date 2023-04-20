Fardeen Khan’s candid conversation with daughter about her mom wins hearts. Watch

The bond between a father and daughter is truly special, and videos capturing this bond are always heartwarming to watch. Case in point, this video that captures a playful banter between Fardeen Khan and his daughter. The video has gone viral, leaving viewers laughing and smiling along.

Fardeen Khan in a candid conversation with his daughter Diani Isabella Khan.(Instagram/@fardeenfkhan)

“I said to my daughter ‘I made half of you’. My cheeky monkey’s response made me wish that she forever remain daddy’s little girl. I guess on many levels she will. There is nothing that is more fulfilling and meaningful than to witness and be a part of your child’s journey,” wrote actor Fardeen Khan while sharing the video on Instagram.

The video opens with Fardeen Khan playfully boasting to his daughter, “I made half of you.” His daughter quickly corrects him by saying, “No, you didn’t. Mumma made everything but you gave suggestions. And then mumma made the suggestions.” The statement momentarily stuns Fardeen Khan as he didn’t expect such a reply from his little girl.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared five days ago on Instagram, the video has garnered more than 9.1 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to express their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

An individual shared, “My daughter also thinks she came 100% from her mom and dad didn’t do anything.” Another commented on the cuteness of the situation and added, “Aww this is too cute...love the confidence in her answer...and the look on your face.” “Your daughter is amazing,” expressed a third, while a fourth commented, “She’s so adorable.” “Aww she is so sweet. Positive vibes all the way…,” expressed a fifth.

