Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Farhan Akhtar reacts to Manchester City's KGF Chapter 2-related post
trending

Farhan Akhtar reacts to Manchester City's KGF Chapter 2-related post

Farhan Akhtar replied to the KGF Chapter 2-related post by Manchester City. He also posted an Instagram Story related to it.
Manchester City posted this KGF Chapter 2-related post that prompted a response from Farhan Akhtar.(Instagram/@mancity)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 04:24 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

KGF Chapter 2 has taken the country by storm since its release. This film is dominating movie halls not just in India but outside too. Also, there are many who are joining in on the conversation about the film on social media. In fact, people are also sharing creative posts related to the movie. Just like this post by Manchester City. The share created a buzz among people – so much so that it also received a reaction from actor and producer Farhan Akhtar.

Taking to Instagram the football club wrote “Our very own KGF!”. Alongside, they also shared an image. The picture shows three players Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and Phil Foden.

Farhan Akhtar, who heads Excel production, the film’s distributor in the north belt, reacted to the post. As a token of appreciation, he shared the image on his Instagram Stories and also wrote, “When your team and film find each other.

Take a look at the image and what Akhtar posted:

This is what Farhan Akhtar posted on Instagram while reaction to Manchester Uniter's KGF Chapter 2-related post. (Instagram/faroutakhtar)
RELATED STORIES

Manchester United’s post, since being shared some five hours ago, has gathered nearly 1.7 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also promoted people to post various comments.

“Awesome!” posted Raveena Tandon while reacting to the video. Farhan Akhtar commented on the Instagram post too. “Brilliant,” he wrote. Many also showcased their reactions with fire or heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the posts?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram farhan akhtar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP