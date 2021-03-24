Home / Trending / Farmers find cubs in sugarcane fields. How they were reunited with mama leopard
Farmers find cubs in sugarcane fields. How they were reunited with mama leopard


By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 08:16 AM IST
The image shows the leopard cubs.(Instagram/@wildlifesos)

Farmers harvesting sugarcane in a village in Maharashtra found something strange in their fields - two tiny leopard cubs. A post about how the cubs were reunited with their mother has since won netizens’ hearts.

The post has been shared by Wildlife SOS on their Instagram page. The post, complete with pictures, details how the 45-day-old cubs were found in Ozar village of Junnar district.

The locals, upon noticing the cubs, raised alarm and a team from the WSOS Leopard Rescue Centre reached the scene. Veterinary officers from the team checked the cubs and after finding them healthy, they were declared fit for release.

The cubs were then returned to the field so the mother leopard could find them. “This involved the installation of remote-controlled camera traps in the field to document the reunion process, while we monitored the area from a safe distance,” says the post.

“The mother must have been looking for her cubs because she arrived on the spot within twenty minutes. We can only imagine her relief on finding them safe and sound!” the post says further.

Surfing pet goat coolly rides the waves at a beach in California

A piece of Wright brothers' first airplane is on Nasa's Mars chopper

Video shows people and animals stuck in a sticky spot. Laughs guaranteed

Tired after a long day? These pets may make you smile

Take a look at the post and the pictures below:

The post has collected several reactions from netizens who praised the rescue op.

“Thank you for seeing to their survival. Precious beings,” wrote an Instagram user. “That’s a great story and a happy mother! Great work, and thanks to the team!” added another. Some also shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

