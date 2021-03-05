Farooq Abdullah’s dance with Capt Amarinder Singh at wedding wins over netizens

In a video shared on the social media, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was seen dancing at Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s granddaughter’s wedding. The video that has now gone viral shows Abdullah and Singh dancing together and is winning netizens over.

The clip starts with Abdullah dancing to the song Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche from the Shammi Kapoor-starrer Brahmachari. As the video goes on, Abdullah goes ahead and invites Singh to the dance floor. Both of them can be seen shaking a leg to the song.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on March 4, the clip has garnered over 18,800 views and many comments. Netizens were pleasantly surprised at the clip and showered the comments section with appreciative messages.

“Loved it,” wrote a Twitter user. “He nailed it, age doesn’t matter,” commented another.

Another clip of Singh was also widely circulated on Twitter where he can be seen singing a song for his granddaughter. The clip had also received much applause from netizens.

Singh’s granddaughter Seherinder Kaur got married to Aditya Narang on Sunday.

What do you think of this video?