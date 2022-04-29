Fascinating animated video comparing Jupiter's size to other planets goes viral

An animated video has recently gone massively viral on Twitter for showing how big planet Jupiter is compared to all other planets in the Solar System. It was created and shared on Twitter by Dr. James O'Donoghue whose LinkedIn profile details that he is a planetary scientist at Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency or JAXA and was previously associated with National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the animated video he posted, one can see all the planets in the solar system labelled and in order of their size from smallest to biggest. The video also includes the star of our solar system, the Sun.

Despite the Sun being the biggest celestial body present in this video, what has surprised many is the size difference between Jupiter and other planets, especially Earth. Though it is a known fact that Jupiter is the biggest planet in the Solar System, watching this explanatory video has made people realise it even more.

The caption posted along with the video reads, “Celestial objects to scale in size, rotation speed and tilt.” We won't give away too much about this fascinating video, so take a look at it for yourself right below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After being shared on the microblogging site on April 27, this video has received more than 15 million views on it so far and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also received various comments.

This is some additional information about how Jupiter is not only the biggest planet but also rotates the provided in the replies, by the original poster:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Twitter user expressed, “Wish he would then include galaxies, local clusters of galaxies, local superclusters of galaxies, etc. It would really give us a perspective of where we are in the universe.” Another wrote, “What’s also quite impressive is the size of other stars compared to our impressively large star! We are so small in the cosmic scope of the Universe!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official handle of NASA also took to the replies to post this and received a reply from Dr. James O'Donoghue himself:

What are your thoughts on this video? Did you expect Jupiter to be this much bigger than the Earth?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}