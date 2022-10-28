Fascinating video of a starfish walking against a glass will you stunned. Watch

Our planet is filled with fascinating things. Some of these things have already been explored and never fail to amaze us, while some are yet to be discovered. So, if you are someone who likes to explore such things, a recent video of a starfish is going viral on the internet. In a short clip uploaded by Twitter user @fac1nate, you can see how a starfish walks. In the video, it can be noticed that the starfish has various short legs with the help of which they can move across a surface. These tiny legs move in one motion and almost look like small dots below these sea creatures.

Take a look at how a starfish walks here:

A close look at how starfish walk.pic.twitter.com/C3HJWGILwX — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 26, 2022

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 3.2 million times. The video also has more than one lakh likes and several comments. One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "The design is very bizarre but so beautiful in submarine technology. " Another person said, "Good thing they don't wear shoes. Imagine the cost. " A third person said, "I can't deal with this visual. I have goosebumps just looking at this." "That is creepy and amazing at the same time!" added a fourth. A fifth user said, "This is true!! I should have a video. However, I have a starfish in my tank, and sometimes whenever it's up against the glass and moving, I can see its little leggies move around; it's super cute."

