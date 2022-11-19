Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fascinating video of eel moving in a group will leave you stunned. Watch

Fascinating video of eel moving in a group will leave you stunned. Watch

Published on Nov 19, 2022 04:04 PM IST

A mesmerising video shows a group of eels swimming together on the ocean floor.

Fascinating group of eels swimming together.(Twitter/@fasc1nate)
ByVrinda Jain

Wildlife and ocean life can truly be an exciting spectacle for many. Nature enthusiasts share many videos that always leave us in awe of things. Recently one such video from ocean life has gone viral on the internet. The short clip shows a group of eels moving together to protect themselves. This video was shared by Twitter user @fasc1nate and originally shared by the Instagram page Abyss Dive Center Bali in Amed.

According to Abyss Dive Center Bali, these fishes can form a group of hundreds to protect themselves from predators. They further added, "Fun fact, if the adults are venomous and can inflict a painful sting, the young ones can only produce a mild version of the venom, tingling the fingers of the people putting their hands in the school. "

Take a look at the video here:

Ths video was shared just a few hours back. Since being shared, the video has 3.6 million views. The clip also has several likes and comments.

One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Mesmerizing, beautiful, and creepy. All at the same time." A second person added, "Looks like a great idea for a horror movie. " "If I saw this coming at me in the ocean, I would have absolutely no idea wtf is happening, and I would be terrified," said a third.

