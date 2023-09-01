News / Trending / Fashion show takes place in Nagpur Metro. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Sep 01, 2023 03:49 PM IST

Many people expressed how they were not happy with a fashion show happening inside a metro. They also mentioned that these things disturb the commuters.

A fashion show inside a Nagpur metro coach has left people stunned. A video of this unique fashion show was shared on Instagram by user Amir Sheikh.

Snapshot of the fashion show that happened inside Nagpur metro coach. (Instagram/@Amir Sheikh)
The clip opens to show a woman in a white gown twirling inside the metro coach. As the video progresses, she is joined by some more women and children, dressed in regal outfits. Other passengers are seen snapping pictures and videos of the models. (Also Read: Woman dances inside Delhi Metro, netizens say, ‘please don’t try again’)

In the caption of the post, Sheikh wrote, "Fashion walk in running Nagpur Metro."

Watch the video of this fashion show here:

This video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 1.6 million times. The share has also received several likes and comments. Many people were not happy to see this fashion show inside a metro.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "New ways of increasing customers." A second added, "Why doesn't the Government do anything about not disturbing the passengers in the metro?" A third commented, "What's the purpose of this?" "Next fashion show will be on a plane," joked a fourth. A fifth posted, "Stupidity. Stop disturbing commuters."

What do you think about this video? Have you ever seen any fashion show inside a metro?

Story Saved
