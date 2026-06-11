Fast-food worker says he was fired after just 3 hours for being too slow: 'I guess you're not allowed to make mistakes'

An employee’s account of being fired just 3 hours into their first shift at a fast-food restaurant has sparked a discussion online about training, unrealistic expectations and the challenges of finding work.

The employee said that he was fired just 3 hours into their first shift. (Representational image/Gemini AI)

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In a Reddit post titled, “Fired within 3 hours of my first shift at a fast food joint,” the user described arriving early, dressing appropriately and starting work at a restaurant where he was expected to help assemble burgers.

He said that the employer was aware that it was his first experience in the fast-food industry. “The place is really dead so I just get explained the ropes and stand around for a hour or so doing nothing but looking around,” the user wrote.

He said that when the customers eventually started arriving, he began helping prepare orders by laying out ingredients and assembling burgers while another employee cooked the meat. However, the user admitted that they were slow at packaging the burgers. “The owner warns me that I need to get faster. I told him it's a matter of getting used to it,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The situation escalated after only a handful of customers had been served. The user said that after serving only a handful of customers, the owner allegedly pulled the worker aside and told them the job was not a good fit. “He tells me that this job isn't for me because I lack basic knowledge and this is a job where ‘you're supposed to learn on instinct,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The situation escalated after only a handful of customers had been served. The user said that after serving only a handful of customers, the owner allegedly pulled the worker aside and told them the job was not a good fit. “He tells me that this job isn't for me because I lack basic knowledge and this is a job where ‘you're supposed to learn on instinct,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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The user said that the owner also pointed out several mistakes and said that he did not believe the employee would be ready to handle a busy weekend shift. He said that the owner then paid for the hours worked and sent him home. “He apologizes for wasting my time, gives me money for the hours I worked for and I get sent home,” he wrote.

“Back to the endless job hunting. I guess you’re not allowed to make mistakes or be slow during your first day ever at a new job,” the user added.

Social media reactions

The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many sharing similar experiences.

One user wrote, “My sister was fired from a job at burger king in her first 10 mins because she didnt speak spanish and they hired her knowing that... this was like 20 years ago... it's always been a shit show... but when the market is like this it hurts much more.”

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“I got fired from Starbucks after doing one day of training. I interviewed and told them I was in college and cuold only do part time. Manager said that's what they want. I sent the my college schedule and they said they would make hours around it. The first day of school they call me and say I need to come in for an 8 hour shift. I told them I was hired for part time. The manager said that wasn't true and I was hired for full time. I got fired over the phone,” shared another.

“At least he apologized and paid for the hours. I know at fast food and retail, they especially do not like to train. It’s why they hesistant on hiring people with no experience. It’s why if you do find a place willing to train, make sure to constantly thank them as places do not like to train!” wrote a third user.

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“God I can’t stand when managers / owners get on you for not having robot like speed. Like do you want me to assemble a whole burger in under .0001 seconds???? It’s prob a good thing you got out of there. Waiting till a weekend shift when it’s hell would have been a breaking point for either him or you,” said another.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)