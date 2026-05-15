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Father breaks laptop, makes student sleep on floor over 57.4% in CBSE exams

The Reddit post has sparked a discussion on the toxic environment created by some Indian households during academic cycles.

Published on: May 15, 2026 12:20 pm IST
By HT Trending Desk
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A heartbreaking photo of a shattered laptop on a floor has become the centre of a viral Reddit discussion on toxic parenting in India. A student recently took to the platform to document the severe fallout of their CBSE Class 12 results, revealing that their father not only smashed their computer but also took away their bed as a punishment for a low score. The community has rallied behind the user, offering emotional support and urging the younger generation to consciously "break the generational curse" of treating academic setbacks with abuse.

The image of a smashed laptop was shared on Reddit. (Screengrab (Reddit))

“Ik I am late here, but this is what my father did after 12th results were out,” a Reddit user wrote, while sharing a picture of a laptop smashed on the floor.

The individual continued, “And if that wasn't enough, he took away my room and bed from me, and makes me sleep on the floor now. I am facing verbal, physical, mental and emotional abuse since the results are out. (I got 57.4%, Essential Repeat).”

What did social media say?

An individual commented, “Indian parents' things, breaking laptops and just expressing their way of anger. Then they'll say we waste their money. Actually, they themselves are wasting their own things. Your results are not solely your mistake. It's theirs also. I am also going through this phase. Be silent, work and just do hard work. That's the only option. Indian society will never change. Until the new generation.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Trending Desk

The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights.

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