Father catches ball at a baseball game while feeding milk to his baby. Watch

Parenting prepares you for multitasking it seems as parents have to juggle so many responsibilities while looking after their kid. Like this video of a father who managed to catch a ball at a baseball game while feeding a bottle of milk to his baby. The video was posted on Twitter by the baseball team Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday and it has got more than one million views so far. The father’s skills will definitely leave you impressed.

While it is nothing new to see fans catch balls while sitting in the stands, the way this man caught the ball while feeding his baby impressed people as social media users dubbed him “dad of the year”. The video shows a foul ball going into the stand toward the spectators. The ball goes high into the air and another spectator sitting in a row in front tries to catch it, however, the man who is feeding his baby who is strapped to his chest, a bottle of milk catches it nonchalantly. The man’s wife sitting next to him also seems really impressed. The commentators also seem thrilled by the man as they say “nice job while feeding the baby, holds the bottle no spillage, baby in perfect bliss and a souvenir”. They describe it as sensational.

“Catching a foul ball while bottle-feeding the baby... just dad things,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Catching a foul ball while bottle-feeding the baby... just dad things. pic.twitter.com/tTXL0oDquu — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 27, 2022

“Dad of the Year,” commented a Twitter user. “Sign him up! You just know he’s able to bat. Dude didn’t flinch! Convinces me he can do anything!” posted another. “This will be a cool video for that kid to look back on when he/she grows up too. Kid just kept on drinking, dad just kept on feeding. No big deal,” another user commented.

In an interview with the couple, the mother of the baby revealed that she was watching balls all game and was afraid if one might hit her son but she was just mighty impressed with her husband and said it is the coolest thing ever.

Watch the interview below:

Baby's first @Reds game!@JimDayTV took some time to chat with Super Dad. pic.twitter.com/KvWFuIbFw3 — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) April 27, 2022

What do you think about this exceptional catch by a father while feeding his baby?