Animal feeding in IIT-B restricted to 19 spots

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has introduced a fresh set of guidelines for management of community animals on its campus, following recent wildlife-related incidents, including a leopard taking away a stray dog from a residential area. The institute has also announced strict enforcement measures and heavy penalties for violations of the new rules. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

According to a statement issued from the institute, the guidelines, issued by its public health office, are aimed at ensuring campus safety, maintaining hygiene, and promoting responsible animal welfare. They have been displayed across residential areas on the campus, the statement said.

Under the new policy, feeding of community dogs and cats would be allowed only at 19 designated spots, with animal feeding completely prohibited in other areas including inside hostel premises. Only students, faculty members, staff and campus residents would be allowed to feed stray dogs and cats, alongside the agency authorised by the institute for stray animal management. Visitors, delivery personnel and contractual workers would be prohibited from feeding animals and violations would lead to cancellation of entry passes and permanent restriction from entering the campus.

The institute has also laid down rules regarding animal welfare. Feeding rotten, spoiled or unsafe food to animals would be prohibited, and administering poison or any harmful substance to animals would be treated as grave misconduct and could result in immediate debarment from residential facilities along with legal action.

To ensure compliance, IIT Bombay has introduced financial penalties for violations. Anyone found feeding community animals outside designated spots would be fined ₹10,000 the first time, and ₹25,000 for subsequent violations; repeated violations would invite stricter action.

As per the rules, campus residents must register their pet animals on the civic body’s portal and pet dogs would not be allowed inside academic buildings.