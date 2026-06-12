Father surprises daughter at her new workplace: 'I'm here to see where she is building her career'

A sweet father-daughter moment shared by Instagram user Kaviyaa is winning hearts online. The video shows a thoughtful gesture from her father shortly after she started a new job, leaving both her and viewers emotional. Many people in the comments said the clip reminded them of the quiet ways parents show their love, support and pride as their children step into new phases of life.

Father surprises daughter at her new workplace

A simple gesture from a proud father left social media emotional. (Instagram/kaviyaa.dr_)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video begins with a text overlay that reads, "So my dad came to visit me at my office today. I joined just a week back."

According to the clip, Kaviyaa was inside her office when her father asked her to look out of the window. As she glanced downstairs, she spotted him standing outside the building with a bouquet of flowers in his hands.

Excited and surprised, she rushed downstairs to meet him. Her father then handed her the bouquet along with a chocolate carrying a handwritten note.

The note read, "I'm not here to inspect the office. I'm here to see where my daughter has started building her career."

(Also Read: ₹250 an hour to train AI robots with housework">Indian homemaker gets paid ₹250 an hour to train AI robots with housework)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The sweet message appeared to leave Kaviyaa emotional. The video then shows her proudly pointing out the office building to her father. The father and daughter later posed for a selfie, capturing a moment that many viewers described as wholesome and unforgettable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sweet message appeared to leave Kaviyaa emotional. The video then shows her proudly pointing out the office building to her father. The father and daughter later posed for a selfie, capturing a moment that many viewers described as wholesome and unforgettable. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Check out the full video below:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internet cannot stop talking about it

The video quickly gained attention online, with users flooding the comments section with affectionate messages.

One person wrote, "This is the cutest thing ever."

Another user joked, "How does it feel to be God's favourite child?"

Many viewers admitted that the video made them emotional. One comment read, "No because, like because, like why, just like what, just like tell me why am I sobbing."

A user who appeared familiar with the creator's content wrote, "This is the second time uncle has made me sob."

Others were equally charmed by the father. "Why have you kept such a Santoor dad," one commenter joked, referring to his youthful appearance.

"Man, this is so cute," another user wrote, while someone else simply commented, "This is so adorable."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: Gen Z employee rejects 9 pm meeting request, says burnout starts with ‘just one meeting’)

The video served as a reminder that sometimes, the smallest gestures leave the biggest impact.