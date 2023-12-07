'Father's pride': Badminton player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy shares dad's reaction to his GWR certificate

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy who smashed the world record for fastest badminton hit shared a video of his dad on X. The clip captures his father’s reactions to opening his Guinness World Records (GWR) certificate that he received via mail.

The image shows Satwiksairaj Rankireddy holding his GWR certificate with his dad. (X/@satwiksairaj)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"As my shuttle soared at 565 kmph, I realised the true speed of a father's pride – an unbreakable record in my heart." #GuinnessWorldRecord,” he wrote along with the video.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The clip opens to show Rankireddy’s father gently and carefully opening a package which contains his GWR certificate. As he caresses the certificate, a look of pride flashes across his face. The clip also captures Rankireddy holding the certificate with his dad standing by his side.

Take a look at this heartwarming video:

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on December 5. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 86,000 views. The share has also gathered close to 2,100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how X users reacted to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s video:

“Keep it up champ, so proud of you,” wrote an X user. “This is such a heartwarming video. You can see the pride in their eyes. May you get more success,” added another. “Congratulations! Proud of you brother!” expressed a third. “Lucky you, you could cherish these moments. I understand there’s a lot of hard work behind those moments,” joined a fourth. Many reacted to the video by writing “congratulations”.

About Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s record:

He broke a decade-old record with a 565 km/hour smash. According to the GWR website, he created the record “at a gymnasium at Yonex Co., Ltd. Tokyo Factory in Soka, Saitama, Japan, on 14 April 2023”. The previous record in this category was held by Malaysian badminton player Tan Boon Heong. He created the record in 2013 with a 493 km/hour smash.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}