FIFA gully in Kolkata is a delight for all football fans. Watch

Published on Dec 03, 2022 02:42 PM IST

The streets are filled with the colours of popular flags from the teams. The residences have beautiful murals and more. This gully in Kolkata is a celebration of football.

FIFA Gully in Kolkata.(Instagram/@nomadev01)
ByVrinda Jain

Football fever is at its high time these days, and people are enjoying every bit of the matches. Flags adorn the streets, and crowds frequently assemble in front of screens in stores to watch the game together. Cheers may be heard coming from the nearby homes whenever a player scores. While this kind of celebration might be a little less in India, a street in Kolkata brings you exactly all of this.

In a video shared by photographer Sattam Bandyopadhyay (@nomadev01), he visits this FIFA gully in Kolkata. The streets are filled with the colours of popular flags from the teams. The residences have beautiful murals painted on the walls and flags flying from the tops. This street serves as evidence of how important football is to Kolkata, from life-sized cardboard cutouts of well-known football players to children sporting the jerseys of their preferred teams.

In the post's caption, Bandyopadhyay wrote, "It is located near Girish Park metro station, just opposite to Ramjoy Seal Sishu Pathshala. The FIFA Gully of Kolkata. An amazing and exciting place with full of graffitis, energy, and enthusiasm. And still more paintings and decorations are being added, so you may find new surprising elements if you go there! Highly Instagrammable location for current vibes."

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared a day back. Since being shared on Instagram, it has received hundreds of likes. Many people have tagged their friends on the post, and some others have reacted using heart emojis.

fifa world cup kolkata football + 1 more
