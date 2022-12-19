Amid Argentina’s win over France, Kylian Mbappe finds place in tweeple’s hearts after scoring a hat-trick

The FIFA World Cup 2022 finally came to an end with Lionel Messi-led Argentina lifting the prestigious trophy. Expectedly, Twitter is flooded with celebratory posts from the fans. People also cannot stop sharing tweets to talk about Messi who finally won the world cup before his retirement. Even though Argentina won the match, Twitter is all praises for French player Kylian Mbappe. Football fans expressed their love and respect for the footballer after he became the first player to score a hat-trick in the final of a World Cup.

“Impossible to forget this performance by Kylian Mbappé. #Mbappé. Hat trick in a World Cup final. Also, one more penalty scored. 12 World Cup goals in two editions…fair to remember he’s still 23! Special,” wrote a Twitter user. “This final match is unforgettable, both teams did their best. Congratulations to Argentina. I’m still proud of France, especially of Kylian Mbappé,” shared another. “I am a Messi fan through and through but @KMbappe won my heart,” expressed a third.

Take a look at some more tweets about the player who single-handedly transformed the gameplay scenario for France which led to their nail-biting match with Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022:

Kylian Mbappe has an illustrious career that started taking shape in 2017. The player, who is set to turn 24 in just a day, has many awards and records to his name.