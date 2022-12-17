People share SBI passbook pics ahead of the FIFA World Cup final. Here’s why

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will come to an end with its last match scheduled on December 18. Argentina and France will compete in the final match to win the trophy at Lusail Stadium. Expectedly, Twitter is abuzz with different types of posts related to the upcoming football match. Amid those, however, people have started sharing pictures of SBI passbook’s cover. The reason? It’s resemblance to the Argentenian jersey.

If you have ever seen a SBI passbook, then you may be aware that it is covered in blue and white stripes with the logo placed in the middle. Once you look carefully, you will realise that is how the jersey of Argentina looks too.

“One of the reasons why Indians love the Argentina football team - because they are so familiar with what they wear! #SBI #Argentina #football,” wrote a Twitter user and shared an image of the passbook.

Take a look at the post:

Here’s what some others tweeted:

“State Bank of India (SBI) is also supporting Argentina,” wrote another. “Official partner SBI, proud moment for India,” joked a Twitter user. “The reason why Indians are supporting Argentina,” posted another while sharing an image of the passbook.

Both Argentina and France will take their shot at winning the world cup title for the third time. Argentina won in 1978 and 1986, France won the title in 1998 and 2018.

