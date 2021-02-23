Home / Trending / Fine? Fine! Mumbai Police’s post on compulsory mask wearing impresses netizens
Fine? Fine! Mumbai Police’s post on compulsory mask wearing impresses netizens

People appreciated the department’s creative way to spread awareness about masks.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:49 PM IST
“A mask saves a lot more than just your money!” reads the caption shared alongside the post.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

Mumbai Police’s creative technique of sharing important information grabs the attention of netizens most of the times. Now, a post by the department about the necessity of wearing mask to tone down the spike in Covid cases has impressed people again. The post shared on Instagram has received much applause and support from netizens as well.

“A mask saves a lot more than just your money!” reads the caption shared alongside the post. The small clip shows the consequences of not wearing a mask which is a fine of 200. The step comes after a spike in Covid cases in the city.

Shared on February 23, the post has garnered over 59,000 views and tons of comments. People appreciated the department’s creative way to spread awareness about masks. Many shared clapping hands emojis for the video.

“Mask is must,” wrote an Instagram user. “Savage as always. Fine? Fine!” commented another. “Thank you for the special efforts in making people realise the importance of face mask during Covid,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this post?

