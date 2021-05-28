Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fiona the hippo plays around with mommy, netizens think it’s aww-dorable

The video is of two hippos from the Cincinnati Zoo and has gone viral on Instagram
By Khyati Sanger
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Fiona, the hippo, looking into the camera(Instagram/cincinnatizoo)

The Internet is brimming with adorable doggo and catto videos that netizens enjoy so much. But here is a hippo video that is as lovable. The Cincinnati Zoo posted a video on May 21, featuring Fiona, a hippo, playing around with her mommy, Bibi.

In the video, Fiona climbs on her mom’s back, rests for a second and then slides over her to the other side. Then she swims back to the edge and lifts her face above the water. The video is captioned, “Fiona is so playful with her mom Bibi!"

Watch the video below:

The clip has garnered 140,000 likes and several comments. While many called Fiona adorable, others joked about how annoyed Bibi would be.

One of the Instagram users joked, “Yep. Exactly what it felt like this morning with my son in my bed. Minus the adorable ear wiggle”. Another simply commented “I love her so much”.

What do you think about this video?

hippo cincinnati zoo & botanical garden viral video
