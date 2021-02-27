‘Firefall’ illusion makes waterfall look like molten lava, pics wow people

Nature is the ultimate artist and the annual illusion of “firefall” observed at Yosemite National Park in the US captures that perfectly. Each year, for a short period of time, “firefall” comes to life when rays of the setting sun hit the waterfall at a particular angle. The rays transform the otherwise ordinary waterfall into something magical. The light makes it appear as if the waterfall has a fiery glow and instead of water it looks like a cascade of molten lava.

Official National Park Service of the US took to Instagram to share one such incredible picture along with an advisory post. In their share they detailed safety guidelines for people who are planning to visit Yosemite National Park to witness this amazing occurrence in real.

Take a look at what they shared:

This is, however, not the only image of the waterfall. Twitter and Instagram are flooded with incredible pictures that will leave you awe-struck. Just like this one shared on the official Twitter handle of US Department of the Interior.

“For a short time in February -- if the conditions are perfect -- Horsetail Fall @YosemiteNPS glows a brilliant orange. It's a phenomenon that happens when the sunset hits the waterfall at the perfect angle. Pic courtesy of Daniel Berson,” they wrote and shared the image along with the hashtags #California and #Firefall.

Here’s what some others shared:

What do you think of this incredible annual illusion? Did it leave you surprised and mesmerised too?