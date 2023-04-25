Firefighters in Texas help 95-year-old man mow his lawn. Watch

Kindness is a virtue that goes a long way, and a video going viral on social media shows something similar. A heartening video shows two firefighters helping a 95-year-old man mow his lawn in Texas, United States.

Firefighters help man to mow his lawn.(Twitter/@Austin Fire Department )

"Our E6/C-shift crew passed this house yesterday and saw the 95YO resident struggling to mow his lawn. They stopped the unit to give him a hand; FF Rivas made quick work of the hilly front yard. Kudos to them for serving those in need, no matter what that need may be!" wrote Austin Fire Department on Twitter. In the video they shared, you can see two firefighters helping a 95-year-old man mow his lawn.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared on April 22. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 43,000 times. The share has 1200 likes and has several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Thanks so much for helping a citizen in need; it means a lot in these trying times." A second person added, "Service at its finest. Blessings to them all!" A third posted, "This is excellent service to humanity." "That's what firefighters do. It's in their nature. Proud to see this!!!!"

