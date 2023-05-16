Fish without head swims in water, people react to viral video

There are certain videos on the Internet that show something so unbelievable that they make your jaw drop. One such video shared on Twitter shows a fish without its head swimming around. The viral video has left people intrigued.

The image shows a fish without a head swimming around.(Screengrab)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Fish swimming with no head,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip was originally posted years ago but is again going viral. It opens to show a fish without its head moving around in a muddy waterbody.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on April 18. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated over 1.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has prompted people to post various reactions.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Is he going to be ok, you think?” posted a Twitter user. “2 paracetamol and he will be ok,” joined another. “It looks kind of fishy,” added a third. “What did I just see saw seen? Oh dear,” commented a fourth. “Sooooooo no head?” expressed a fourth. “The headless rider is real, at least for the fish. Urban legend discovered,” wrote a sixth.