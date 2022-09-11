Five seedless watermelons are hidden in this brain teaser. Can you find them all?

Brain teasers are fun to solve and a great way to test the agility of your brain and train it. And if you are looking for a fun brain teaser that will challenge your eyes and brains, and keep you occupied for quite some time, then here's one such picture that may help. It has three bunnies that are eating watermelons, and you need to spot five seedless watermelons.

The baffling brain teaser was created by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf. "Can you find five seedless watermelons?" he wrote while sharing the brain teaser on Instagram. He also posted a watermelon emoji and several hashtags, including #seekandfind, #watermelons, and #seedlesswatermelon.

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

The baffling brain teaser was shared four days ago and has since received more than 1,228 likes and several comments.

"Oh my god the fifth one!! You know which one I'm talking about. Can't believe I found it! Thank you!! I enjoyed this one immensely mostly because I was dreaming about watermelons while looking for watermelons in watermelons," posted an Instagram user. "No, only 4 - someone ate the last one," commented another. A third shared, "This is so cute! I managed to find 5." "This one was hard, but found them all," expressed a fourth.

If you are still searching for seedless watermelons, we are rooting for you. And for those who wish to seek the solution, you can scroll past this space to see a picture where all five seedless watermelons are highlighted.

In the image, all five seedless watermelons are highlighted. (Gergely Dudás)

Did you find all five seedless watermelons hidden in the baffling brain teaser by yourself? If yes, how quickly were you able to find them? Earlier, the artist posted a brain teaser on Facebook where users were challenged to spot five butterflies hidden among the sea of flowers.

